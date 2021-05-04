Indiana State Fair returns this summer

This year, the State Fair will add a weekend to the front end of the schedule and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays weekly.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced Tuesday morning that the State Fair is on this year!

The State Fair will take place Friday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 22.

The fair's theme this year will "celebrate all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit."

State Fair officials said they have been actively working with the Indiana State Department of Health as planning continues in the coming months.

“We have almost three full months before we open the 2021 Indiana State Fair, and we are confident that with our 250+ acre, mostly outdoor campus we will be able to host our Fair late this summer,” Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye said. “We are thankful to the State Department of Health for their collaboration and continued guidance on getting us back to hosting this important community event.”

"We know this year’s State Fair may look a little different, and we are prepared for that," Hoye said. "By adding an additional weekend, it allows us to spread Fair attendance across a new weekend. This event matters to our State and our fairgoers; it’s an important part of annual Hoosier family traditions."