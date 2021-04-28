Rev holding drive to support local chefs and frontline workers

The "Fueling Rev Chefs & IU Health Frontline Heroes" donation drive will directly support the participating restaurants and chefs and their businesses.

INDIANAPOLIS — The organizers of an annual culinary event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are teaming up to support frontline workers with meals made by local chefs.

Rev is offering a new way for you to pay it forward and thank those workers while supporting the local chefs. Both groups have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

Traditionally held during the month of May at IMS, this year's Rev is scheduled for July 31. Top chefs from central Indiana cook their favorite foods for guests with proceeds benefitting the IU Health Foundation.

The "Fueling Rev Chefs & IU Health Frontline Heroes" donation drive will directly support the participating restaurants and chefs and their businesses, Rev said.