Johnson County to hold full county fair this summer

The fair will run from July 18-24 with a midway, concessions and grandstand events.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Johnson County Fair will return this summer.

The fair was only open to 4-H exhibitors last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say it was one of a small number of county fairs to take place in some form in 2020.

This year's fair, which will be held July 18-24, is expected to include "a full midway, food concessions and commercial exhibits," the fair board said in a news release. The demolition derby, tractor pulls and a new truck show with truck drags will also take place.

The board voted unanimously to host the fair this year and said they would be coordinating with local health officials for COVID-19 precautions.

"As many fairs try to determine the future of their fairs, we are taking the lead in returning to normal," Johnson County Fair Board Director Michael Pruitt said in the release.

The county fair parade will be held on July 17.