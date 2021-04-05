Now hiring: Indiana State Fair looking for seasonal workers

The Indiana State Fair Job Fair will be held Tuesday, May 25 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center from 4-6 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hiring seasonal employees to help put on the event from July 30-Aug. 22.

The Indiana State Fair Job Fair will be held Tuesday, May 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building.

Applicants will complete an application and be interviewed onsite.

Open positions include help with parking, gates, security, operations, tractor shuttles and education. Several positions are ideal for college students, retirees, individuals with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money and others.

“It’s always exciting to grow our team as we prepare to serve and entertain fairgoers,” said Mark Anderson, director of human resources for the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. “Without seasonal employees, we simply couldn’t offer the best Fair in the country.”

Applicants are required to wear a face covering and are asked to bring a copy of their resume.

Those who are unable to attend the job fair can visit the State Fairgrounds’ Employment Office, located inside the Fall Creek Parkway entrance/Gate 6 at the Public Safety Building, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

