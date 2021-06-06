ISP: 2 dead in small plane crash in Montgomery County

It happened Sunday morning near Darlington.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — An airplane crash investigation is underway in Montgomery County.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash was reported at 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

The aircraft was found in a field near State Road 47 and County Road 800 East. The location is northeast of Crawfordsville.

ISP said there were two occupants, both of whom were pronounced deceased at the scene. The names of the victims are being withheld while relatives are being notified.

The FAA said the plane, a single-engine Diamond Katana DA40, had departed from the Lift Academy in Indianapolis at 9:53 a.m.

State Police officers are assisting federal agencies in the investigation, which is ongoing.

The NTSB is investigating the June 6 crash of a Diamond DA40 NG airplane in Darlington, IN. An NTSB investigator is responding to the scene. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 6, 2021