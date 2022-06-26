x
Wanted Indiana man found dead in barn after exchanging gunfire with police

Police say authorities had been seeking the Chandler man for several days when officers located him Thursday near Lynnville, about 20 miles northeast of Evansville.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana man sought as a fugitive has been found dead inside a barn after exchanging gunfire with members of a law enforcement taskforce, Indiana state troopers said Friday.

Authorities had been seeking the Chandler man for several days when officers located him Thursday near Lynnville, located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Evansville, police said.

He fled into the barn after shots were fired. A police SWAT team later found his body inside. His name was not immediately released.

No officers were wounded. State police are investigating the shooting.

The man had been on the run since Tuesday evening after shots were fired at Warrick County deputies during a car chase. He eventually stopped the vehicle and ran through a wooded area, according to state police.

Officers began searching the area where he was spotted Thursday near Lynnville.

