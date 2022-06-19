The Chicks abruptly end concert at Ruoff Music Center

It's unclear why The Chicks abruptly stopped the concert. 13News has reached out to Ruoff and Live Nation, but had not heard back at the time of publishing.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Fans left The Chicks' concert disappointed Sunday night after the 13-time Grammy Award-winning country band ended their show early.

The Chicks were scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville at 7:30 p.m., but concertgoers say the group ended the show less than a half-hour after taking the stage.

Several fans tweeted at the venue about the show. In response to one fan's tweet, Ruoff said fans should hang on to their tickets and that it's working to reschedule the show.

Shortest concert ever with @amkartman tonight. #TheChicks got through 30 minutes at @ruoffmusicenter. Feel bad for Natalie Maines losing her voice. — Alex Kartman (@ajkartman) June 20, 2022

However, a fan shared a video claiming it was tonight's show and in the video, Natalie Maines apologizes and says, "I just can't pull it off."

She also tells fans that everyone will be getting tickets.

Chicks cancel show after a few songs. New experience for me.

11,000 fans. #thechicks @thechicks pic.twitter.com/IWh1VuGJKr — Dr. Rob Bell (@drrobbell) June 20, 2022