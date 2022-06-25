x
New Castle man killed in S.R. 109 crash

The head-on crash also injured a Lewisville woman whose SUV caught fire after the crash.
Credit: Henry Co. Sheriff
A New Castle man was killed Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 109 north of Knightstown, Ind.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on State Road 109 north of Interstate 70 in western Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Clay Purnell was killed when his Honda Civic crossed the center while heading south toward I-70 and collided with a northbound SUV driven by Kourtney Ash of Lewisville shortly after 5 a.m. 

Purnell's car came to rest in the ditch on the west side of 109. He was trapped inside the vehicle and suffered a severe injury to his left leg and fatal internal injuries, according to the sheriff's report.

He died at the scene before a medical helicopter arrived.

Ms. Ash's vehicle burst into flames and came to rest in a ditch on the east side of the highway. She was treated at Hancock Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Credit: WTHR
A Lewisville woman was injured in a head-on crash that killed a New Castle man on S.R. 109 in Henry County, Ind. Saturday, June 25, 2022.

