IMPD: Man killed in shooting at near northeast Indianapolis gas station

The shooting happened at a Phillips 66 gas station in the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue near the intersection with 34th Street and east of Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a gas station on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

According to IMPD, officers were called to a report of a person shot at around 10 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 3402 N. Keystone Ave. near the intersection with 34th Street and east of Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man who had injuries consistent with "trauma," IMPD said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died shortly after arriving.

An IMPD spokesman told 13News that investigators believe the shooting happened outside the gas station.

Police have not shared the identity of the man who was shot or given any information about a possible suspect.