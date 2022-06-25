Pursuit ends in deadly crash, Trafalgar officer seriously injured

The officer was attempting to stop the pickup truck when both crashed into an embankment on C.R. 300 South early Saturday.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A pickup truck driver was killed and a Trafalgar Police officer was seriously injured early Saturday morning when they both crashed during a pursuit in Johnson County.

Authorities have not released their names.

According to a media release from Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, the officer was sitting at the intersection of State Road 135 and County Road 300 South shortly before 3:30 a.m. when the dark colored pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection and continued to drive west on 300 South.

The officer followed the truck, activating his emergency lights to attempt to stop the truck. Both the officer and driver of the truck arrived at County Road 600 West, where C.R. 300 South terminates at a "T" intersection.

Both the truck and the police SUV were unable to stop and crashed into an embankment.

The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The officer had to be cut out of his vehicle and was flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis with back, hip, leg and internal injuries. He is listed in serious but stable condition, according to the sheriff.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of death of the pickup driver.

The accident is still under investigation.

