2 killed when car bursts into flames after high-speed crash in northwest Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed and multiple cars were hit during a high-speed crash in northern Indiana early Sunday morning that ended with a car bursting into flames, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the 5.7 mile-marker on I-80/94, which is between Cline Avenue and Burr Street in Lake County.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Camaro was headed east on I-80/94 at a "high rate of speed," although they didn't say exactly how fast the Camaro was going.

As it sped down the highway, the Camaro rear-ended a Honda Pilot, pushing the Honda into the median wall. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

Then the Camaro went to the right side of the road and hit a Ford Mustang, sending the Mustang into the barrier wall on the right side of the road. The driver of the Ford wasn't injured in the crash, however, ISP said they were arrested at the scene for drunk driving.

After hitting the Mustang, the Camaro slammed into the barrier wall along the highway and burst into flames upon impact, ISP said.

Firefighters from the Gary Fire Department extinguished the burning Camaro and found two people inside who had died.

Authorities haven't identified the two people who died.