Colts fans flood downtown Indy, unfazed by overnight shootings in the city

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis was packed just hours after three men were shot outside a hotel in the city.

The shooting comes as city leaders work to bring more people back downtown.

On Saturday afternoon, people were eating and drinking at restaurants near the Hampton Inn. But, several hours earlier, it was a much different scene.

Three off-duty Dutch soldiers were taken to the hospital after being shot outside the hotel, located near Meridian and Maryland streets, at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said they believed the shooting stemmed from an earlier fight at another location between the men and potential suspects, and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called it an unfortunate situation.

"This sounds to me, at least preliminarily, this is yet another example of people coming together who cannot resolve conflict," Hogsett said.

When Saturday afternoon rolled around, the sea of police lights was traded for a sea of blue, white, red and orange. Thousands of Colts and Buccaneers fans took over downtown to cheer for their teams as they went head to head at Lucas Oil Stadium.

One of the fans, Jason Duncan, said the shooting wasn't going to deter him from cheering on his team.

Bob and Kevin, two Colts fans from Wisconsin, said they similarly weren't discouraged by the news of the shootings.

"Unfortunately, it's in most of the cities now. I just wish we could make a concerted effort to get along and respect one another," said Bob.

They love Indianapolis and don't believe what happened will impact them enjoying their time here.

"Life is full of risk. You can't live in a bubble and you have to live your life" said Bob.

Hogsett believes IMPD is more than prepared to handle any kind of disturbance downtown.

"Downtown is as safe a neighborhood as any neighborhood in the city of Indianapolis. There is more police downtown than in any other neighborhood in the city of Indianapolis. When these unfortunate incidents occur, our law enforcement will take prompt and appropriate action to try and stop them from occurring in the first place," said Hogsett.

That's why Duncan believes the city is on the right track.