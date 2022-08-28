Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County

The crash around midnight east of Mt. Comfort Road shut down all eastbound traffic I-70 overnight.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning.

According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.

The cycle was then hit by a car, then a semi, and the semi caught fire as a result of the secondary crash.

The motorcyclist who died in the crash was identified as 47-year-old Mark Webster of Richmond, Indiana.

No other injuries were reported and the crash is still under investigation.

At 6:30 a.m. the backup stretched west into Marion County past Cumberland Road.

Westbound lanes were also shut down overnight for emergency crews, but have since reopened.

The accident scene was cleared shortly after 7 a.m. and eastbound traffic started to clear.

Motorcyclist killed on I-465 Saturday

Another motorcycle rider died on I-465 near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Police said 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis died at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to investigate at approximately 7:15 p.m. and found Byers unconscious and unresponsive after the crash.

Investigators determined Byers drove off the road and struck a construction sign on the left side of the highway near the 3.2 mile marker of I-465. It is not clear what caused Byers to run off the road and there were no other vehicles involved.