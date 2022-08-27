Police: 3 injured in disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

Wiz Khalifa and Logic were performing at the venue Friday as part of the Vinyl Verse Tour.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a reported disturbance during a concert Friday night at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center, 12880 East 146th Street.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic were performing at the venue Friday as part of the Vinyl Verse Tour.

During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in Section 5 of the lawn, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.

Police and the venue's security staff responded, and people nearby began exiting the area on foot.

During the incident, gates were opened, including non-public exits, and people self-evacuated, police said.

A security sweep was completed. No weapons were found, according to police.

Three minor injuries were reported. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The following tweets were shared by people who recorded images of the crowd dispersing after the incident.

WARNING: Video in some of the following tweets contain explicit language.