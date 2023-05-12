IMPD: Child shot, critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a child was shot late Friday on the near-east side of Indianapolis.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue, which is near 16th Street and North Sherman Drive.
The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
IMPD hasn't confirmed the circumstances of the shooting but a department spokesperson said they are investigating an initial report that the injury was accidental and self-inflicted.
