x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

IMPD: Child shot, critically injured

It happened Friday evening in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a child was shot late Friday on the near-east side of Indianapolis.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue, which is near 16th Street and North Sherman Drive.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

IMPD hasn't confirmed the circumstances of the shooting but a department spokesperson said they are investigating an initial report that the injury was accidental and self-inflicted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

More Videos

In Other News

Indianapolis family faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and legal bills over backyard patio dispute

Before You Leave, Check This Out