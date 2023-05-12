x
IMPD investigating south side shooting that left woman dead

Police were called to the Fox Club apartments off Keystone Avenue late Thursday night and found the woman shot.
Credit: WTHR
IMPD car at an Indianapolis crime scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a woman's death Thursday night from an apparent gunshot.

Officers responded to a report of person shot and found her shortly after 10:45 p.m. in the Fox Club apartments, off of Keystone Avenue near Interstate 465. She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to an IMPD spokesperson.

A published police report indicates she did not survive, and the case is now listed as a death investigation.

Her name has not been shared by authorities.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and identify others who might be involved.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Check back for updates.

