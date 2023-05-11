3 wounded, 1 killed in shooting at south Indianapolis restaurant

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at 4020 S. East St., which is the address of a Steak 'n Shake restaurant.

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple people were injured in a shooting that killed one person at a south Indianapolis fast food restaurant late Thursday.

IMPD officers are on the scene of the shooting at the Steak 'n Shake restaurant at 4020 S. East St. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers found four people who had apparently been shot at the scene. One of the victims has been pronounced deceased. The other three victims were reported to be awake and breathing at the scene.

There is no information about a possible motive or suspect at this time.