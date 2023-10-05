Police reveal possible motive in Lawrence Dollar Tree shooting

Detectives say 21-year old Jalen Thomas shot 25-year old Jasmine Bennett multiple times Monday afternoon over an alleged merchandise exchange.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police have revealed a possible motive in the shooting death of a Dollar Tree employee in Lawrence.

Detectives say 21-year old Jalen Thomas shot 25-year old Jasmine Bennett multiple times Monday afternoon over an alleged merchandise exchange.

Employees told a detective that the Thomas was fired in March for stealing and had been back twice "causing problems." Thomas reportedly told a detective he had an argument with management, wanting more work hours at the Dollar Tree.

Thomas reportedly got upset and knocked over items in the store and quit his job.

According to the probable cause, a few weeks ago, Thomas came back to the store and got upset with Bennett after she allegedly wouldn't do a merchandise exchange. He told the detective he purchased a handgun after that incident.

When a detective later informed Thomas of Bennett's death, he reportedly told the detective it was his intent to kill Bennett.

Thomas also told the detective he was "sorry" and "didn't want to get out of jail."

Thomas is due in court Friday.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Bennett's family is planning a vigil for her on May 12 at 7 p.m. in front of the Dollar Tree.

The family is hoping their faith gets them through.