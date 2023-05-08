Female employee at Lawrence Dollar Tree critically injured in shooting

Police said the shooting happened Monday at the Dollar Tree on Pendleton Pike, near East 56th Street and Sunnyside Road, around 1:30 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot while working inside a Dollar Tree in Lawrence Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the Dollar Tree located at 10555 Pendleton Pike, near East 56th Street and Sunnyside Road, around 1:30 p.m.

Chief of Police Gary Woodruff told 13News that the shooting was not believed to be a random act and said the suspect knew the female employee.

Medics took the woman to a hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances into the shooting, as well as details on the suspect, have not been released at this time.

Witnesses at the scene told 13News that they got a frightening call from a family member who was inside the store and heard gunshots.