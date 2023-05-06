IMPD investigates 1 shot, killed on far east side

Officers found a person shot at the Red Mill Apartments off Franklin Road shortly after 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting at the Red Mill Apartments near 21st Street off Franklin Road early Saturday.

Police were called there shortly after 2:20 a.m. to investigate a shooting and found a person shot. He was pronounced dead. Authorities have not shared his identity.

Detectives are still sorting out what led to the shooting and speaking with others who may have witnessed what happened.

Police have not shared information about those involved or whether they have detained anybody in their investigation.