Woman shot at Beech Grove hotel

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near Emerson Avenue and I-465.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a Beech Grove hotel.

Police said they were called to 4150 South Emerson Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot.

Police said a man shot a woman in a room at the hotel and then ran from the area.

The woman went to the lobby and asked employees to call 911.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital with several gun shot wounds.

An Amtrak police officer in the area saw a man acting suspicious and detained him for questioning.

Beech Grove detectives are currently interviewing the man. Police said there is no threat to the community.