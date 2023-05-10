Man dies after Monday night shooting on Indy's northeast side

Austin Bunn, 19, died at a hospital Tuesday from injuries he suffered after being shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died one day after he was found shot in a home on the northeast side of Indianapolis, IMPD said Wednesday.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Austin Bunn.

Just before 8 p.m. on Monday, IMPD North District officers responded to 7800 Carlton Arms Drive, near Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street, on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found Bunn with a gunshot wound inside the home.

Medics took Bunn to a hospital in critical condition, but police said Bunn sied Tuesday at the hospital from his injuries.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. Detectives said they have identified all parties involved.

Detectives confirmed they've spoken with a person of interest who was released, pending further investigation.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine Bunn's manner and cause of death.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or email him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.