IMPD: 1 dead in near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead late Wednesday.
It happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Denny Street, which is a neighborhood just east of Washington Park.
An IMPD spokesperson said officers who were in the area heard the sound of gunfire and traced it to Denny street.
The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police haven't reported whether they know of a motive in the case, nor whether a suspect has been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
