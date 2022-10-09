Homicide detectives investigate death on Indy's east side

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person who had been shot was found in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, near New York and Washington Streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person's death, initially thought to have been self-inflicted, is being investigated as a homicide, IMPD said.

Police said the shooting happened early Sunday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, which is located between New York and Washington Streets.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said investigation led detectives to believe this shooting was self-inflicted. However, in a later update, police said the shooting was now being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not yet identified the person who died or provided further information about the circumstances of this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.