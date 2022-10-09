2 fatally shot outside Morgan County home

Deputies found a man and a woman outside a home who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting outside a Morgan County home on Sunday.

Deputies were called to reports of gunfire in the 8000 block of East Landersdale Road at around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a man and a woman outside a home in the area who had been shot.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said despite the first responder's efforts, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Morgan County Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the scene and is conducting interviews.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public or neighborhood, as the preliminary investigation has revealed this is an isolated incident.

The identity of the man and woman who died hasn't been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to contact Morgan County Detective Sgt. Mark Anderson at the Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch at 765-342-5544.