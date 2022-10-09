Man shot, killed in Anderson

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fulton Street.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a nearby apartment. Inside the apartment, officers found a man who had been shot.

Officers helped the man until medics arrived. The man was taken to an Anderson hospital, where he later died.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene and is following up on multiple leads.

Police have not yet made any arrests or identified the man who died.

The Madison County Coroner's Office will officially determine the cause of death during the autopsy in the coming days.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to contact Det. Ryan Prado with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6755. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.