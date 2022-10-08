ISP: Man put spray foam insulation in the tailpipe judge's truck

Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana, is accused of putting spray foam insulation in the tailpipe of a judge's truck.

GREENSBURG, Ind — Police arrested a 62-year-old man who, investigators say, intentionally damaged a Decatur County judge's vehicle.

Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with felony intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The incident began Aug. 19, when police said they were called to a Greensburg parking lot where county employees typically park.

Police met with a judge who said he got into his truck and noticed it wasn't operating properly when he turned it on.

Then he noticed someone put spray foam insulation in his truck's tailpipe.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, then turned the investigation over to Indiana State Police due to a conflict of interest. Police have not said what the conflict of interest is.

Colson was arrested this week. He is being held in the Decatur County Jail.