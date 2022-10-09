Police: Suspect in Angola double murder killed in shootout

Police have not shared identities of three men who died Sunday, one of whom was the suspect in the shooting deaths of the other two.

ANGOLA, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a homicide suspect on the south side of Angola early Sunday.

Police have not shared identities of three men who died, one of whom was the suspect in the shooting deaths of the other two.

Angola Police officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street to investigate a report of gunshots. They found two men dead outside the house, and began a homicide investigation with assistance from State Police from the Ft. Wayne Post.

A deadly shootout with police started at approximately 5:30 a.m. when Angola officers and a state trooper encountered a man about two blocks from homicide scene who matched their description of the shooting suspect.

The suspect had a handgun and exchanged of gunfire with police before running east on West Felicity Street.

Near the intersection of West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street, police say another exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspect and police. He was struck at least once during this exchange.

Officers rendered aid before medics arrived and took the supect to Cameron Hospital, where he died.

Three officers from the Angola Police Department and one state trooper were involved in the shootout, according to state police.

The police will share the results of their investigation with the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office for review and a decision on whether the police will face charges in the deadly shooting.