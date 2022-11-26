Huntington University seeks dismissal of lawsuit

Two former students claim the former head cross country coach and assistant track coach gave student-athletes "Larry Nassar-esque massages."

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Huntington University is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed by two former athletes who claimed a former coach sexually harassed them and administered unknown substances to them.

The two former Huntington University students claim Nicholas Johnson, the former head cross country coach and assistant track coach at the university, gave student-athletes "Larry Nassar-esque massages" and performed other sexual acts.

They also said he injected unknown substances into their bodies against their will.

The two former runners at Huntington are claiming Johnson's wife, Lauren, and the university turned a blind eye to these allegations, enabling them to continue.

A motion to dismiss filed Nov. 23 on behalf of the university said "the Plaintiffs have failed to state a claim under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Because the Plaintiffs’ Title IX claim is the sole basis for this Court’s exercise of its original jurisdiction under 28 U.S.C. § 1331, these Defendants also request that the Court decline to continue to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the remaining state-law claims under 28 U.S.C. § 1367 and dismiss the suit in its entirety, allowing the Plaintiffs to refile any state-law claims they have in the appropriate Indiana state court."

When the suit was filed in October, Huntington University issued the following statement to 13News: