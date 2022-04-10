Former athletes file lawsuit against Huntington University, track coaches

The former students claim former coach Nicholas Johnson sexually harassed them and administered unknown substances to them.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Two former Huntington University athletes have filed a lawsuit claiming a former coach sexually harassed them and administered unknown substances to them.

13News took a look at the 33-page lawsuit Tuesday.

The two former students claim Nicholas Johnson, the former head cross country coach and assistant track coach at the university, gave student-athletes "Larry Nassar-esque massages" and performed other sexual acts.

They also said he injected unknown substances into their bodies against their will.

The two former runners at Huntington are claiming Johnson's wife, Lauren, and the university turned a blind eye to these allegations. enabling them to continue.

Those two parties are also named in the suit. The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial.