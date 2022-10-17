Huntington University responds to civil lawsuit alleging sexual harassment

The former students claim former coach Nicholas Johnson sexually harassed them and gave them unknown substances.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Huntington University released its first public statement after two former athletes filed a civil lawsuit claiming a former coach sexually harassed them and gave them unknown substances.

The 33-page lawsuit, which was filed Sept. 30 on behalf of two former students, claims Nicholas Johnson, the former head cross country coach and assistant track coach at the university, gave student-athletes "Larry Nassar-esque massages" and performed other sexual acts.

The former students also said Johnson injected unknown substances into their bodies against their will.

According to the statement, the university fired Johnson in December 2020 after the allegations were made. Johnson was also removed from the University Hall of Fame.

"We grieve for the pain and loss these two former students are expressing. We pray for full healing and restoration in their lives and the lives of everyone impacted," the university said in its statement.

Two additional coaches named in the lawsuit, Lauren Johnson — Nicholas' wife — and Curtis Hines, were placed on administrative leave Oct. 6, 2022, and will no longer be affiliated with Huntington's women's running program.

The two former runners at Huntington claim Lauren and the university turned a blind eye to these allegations, enabling them to continue.

The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial.

Huntington University is roughly 100 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Read below for Huntington University's full statement on the lawsuit:

For 125 years, Huntington University has strived to carry out Christ’s mission in higher education. Therefore, we were devastated and heartbroken when University leadership were made aware of the allegations included in a civil lawsuit filed on September 30, 2022, against three now formerly affiliated University employees, as well as against the University, and Board of Trustees. Following this discovery many have voiced concern, and we want you to know that we hear you. These allegations are not only disturbing, but also antithetical to everything we stand for.

Nicholas Johnson was employed from 2018-2020 as the head women’s running coach. Following 2020 allegations Johnson’s employment was terminated in December 2020. The two additional coaches named in the suit, Lauren Johnson and Curtis Hines, were placed on administrative leave on October 6, 2022, and will no longer be affiliated with the University’s women’s running program. Additionally, Nicholas Johnson has been removed from the University Hall of Fame.

Following Nicholas Johnson’s termination in 2020, several additional policies, procedures and personnel were added to our operations to provide additional oversight such as an Athletic Ombudsperson Policy, refined travel policies, treatment policies, and facility usage policies, to name a few.

The University has now engaged an external review team to provide an independent review of the University’s Title IX and Sexual Misconduct policies and procedures and to provide recommendations regarding changes the University should consider implementing based on legal compliance and/or best practices. Katherine Nash of Lathrop GPM will be leading the review. Nash and her team have extensive experience advising institutions in the areas of Title IX and sexual misconduct. The review will also examine the supportive measures used to protect all students, and to promote a culture of trust, integrity, and safety. University leadership and the board of trustees have pledged their full cooperation.

As a university, we remain committed to the well-being of our students, alumni, faculty, and staff. And moreover, we desire to exemplify moral and spiritual integrity as we call upon Christ’s redemptive work in our lives.

We grieve for the pain and loss these two former students are expressing. We pray for full healing and restoration in their lives and the lives of everyone impacted. We will work as a University community toward forgiveness and reconciliation in this matter.