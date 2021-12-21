Greenfield man sentenced to 36 months on probation for taking part in Capitol riot

The first 60 days of Israel Tutrow's probation are at-home detention. He is also ordered to pay $500 in restitution and can't own a firearm during his probation.

A judge sentenced Israel Tutrow, of Greenfield, to 36 months on probation for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Federal prosecutors were seeking a 60-day jail sentence for Tutrow.

United States District Judge Amy Berman Jackson also declared the first 60 days of Tutrow's probation to be at-home detention. He is also ordered to pay $500 in restitution, submit to drug and mental health assessments as part of his probation, and can't own a firearm during his probation.

Prosecutors cited Tutrow's "significant criminal history" and claimed he lied to the FBI about carrying a knife into the Capitol.

The prosecutor said in court documents that while Tutrow turned himself in and accepted a plea agreement, he also initially denied bringing a weapon into the Capitol, minimized his conduct and made other "misrepresentations" to the FBI. Those factors all led prosecutors to seek jail time.

Tutrow took a plea deal in October in which he would plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He had been facing three other charges, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct impeding government business and disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings.

According to a filing in federal court, law enforcement identified both Tutrow and Joshua Wagner while investigating the riot.

The court documents said an image of a man with distinctive tattoos on his face and wearing a black beanie with white lettering of "TRUMP" was then identified as Tutrow. The image was taken as the person was leaving the Capitol.