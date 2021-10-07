Indiana man gets plea deal in Capitol insurrection

Israel Tutrow took a plea deal in which he would plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Greenfield man pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Israel Tutrow took a plea deal in which he would plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He had been facing three other charges, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct impeding government business, and disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings.

According to a filing in federal court, law enforcement identified both Tutrow and Joshua Wagner while investigating the riot. Wagner was actually featured as "#34" in a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) issued by the FBI.

Court documents claim Wagner had his attorney identify him as the man in the image to law enforcement.

The court documents said an image of a man with distinctive tattoos on his face and wearing a black beanie with white lettering of "TRUMP" was then identified as Tutrow. The image was taken as the person was leaving the Capitol.

Investigators said they talked to a person who knows both Wagner and Tutrow and that person claims the men drove to Washington, D.C. starting around 2 a.m. on Jan. 6.

That person said Wagner sent them a message on Facebook that he had been inside the Capitol. That same person then allegedly messaged Tutrow about the Capitol riot. Later that evening, Tutrow allegedly messaged back about "being sick with anxiety following the riot at the U.S. Capitol."

Tutrow will face sentencing Dec. 21.