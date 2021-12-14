Prosecutors want Greenfield man involved in Capitol riot to serve 60 days

Prosecutors cite Israel Tutrow's "significant criminal history" and claim he lied to the FBI about carrying a knife into the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 60-day jail sentence for Israel Tutrow of Greenfield for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Prosecutors cite Israel Tutrow's "significant criminal history" and claim he lied to the FBI about carrying a knife into the Capitol. They also want him to pay $500 in restitution.

Tutrow took a plea deal in which he would plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He had been facing three other charges, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct impeding government business, and disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings.

According to a filing in federal court, law enforcement identified both Tutrow and Joshua Wagner while investigating the riot.

The court documents said an image of a man with distinctive tattoos on his face and wearing a black beanie with white lettering of "TRUMP" was then identified as Tutrow. The image was taken as the person was leaving the Capitol.