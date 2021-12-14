x
Prosecutors want Greenfield man involved in Capitol riot to serve 60 days

Prosecutors cite Israel Tutrow's "significant criminal history" and claim he lied to the FBI about carrying a knife into the Capitol.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Israel Tutrow being charged.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 60-day jail sentence for Israel Tutrow of Greenfield for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. 

Prosecutors cite Israel Tutrow's "significant criminal history" and claim he lied to the FBI about carrying a knife into the Capitol. They also want him to pay $500 in restitution. 

Tutrow took a plea deal in which he would plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. 

He had been facing three other charges, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct impeding government business, and disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings.

According to a filing in federal court, law enforcement identified both Tutrow and Joshua Wagner while investigating the riot. 

The court documents said an image of a man with distinctive tattoos on his face and wearing a black beanie with white lettering of "TRUMP" was then identified as Tutrow. The image was taken as the person was leaving the Capitol.

Credit: FBI
An image of Israel Tutrow in a federal complaint filed in the District of Columbia.

The prosecutor said in court documents that while Tutrow turned himself in and accepted a plea agreement, he also initially denied bringing a weapon into the Capitol, minimized his conduct and made other "misrepresentations" to the FBI. Those factor all led prosecutors to seek jail time.

