Anderson council president proposes $150 vaccine incentive

The money would come from the federal allowance for COVID-19 mitigation and even be paid to vaccinated children.
DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school who is working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, on the first day of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Federal Way, Wash. The clinic is operated by King County Public Health and other partners with support from FEMA staff and contract workers, who have been traveling across the U.S. to set up temporary community vaccination centers, including in some areas with mobile bus-based clinics, in efforts to increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Councilman Ty Bibbs wants to provide up to $8.4 million in incentives for residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination. 

According to our partners at the Anderson Herald Bulletin, it would mean $150 for everyone who gets vaccinated — which includes children.

“The reason I suggested the incentive is the vaccination numbers,” Bibbs told the Herald Bulletin. “The 46016 ZIP code is one of the lowest in the state when it comes to people who are vaccinated.”

Bibbs pointed to a study that showed Indiana has the nation's lowest vaccination rate. He said he wants to do something to improve things before cases surge even more.

People would show their vaccination cards for verification. The $150 would then be issued on a prepaid debit card or as a credit on a utility bill.

Funding for the incentives would come from the federal allowance to pay for COVID-19 mitigation and prevention.

