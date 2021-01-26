Two Indiana men charged in Capitol riot

According to a filing in federal court, law enforcement identified both Joshua Wagner and Israel Tutrow while investigating the riot.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Two Indiana men are facing federal charges for allegedly taking part in the riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Joshua Wagner and Israel Tutrow are charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct impeding government business, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings, and demonstrating in the Capitol buildings.

According to a filing in federal court, law enforcement identified both Wagner and Tutrow while investigating the riot. Wagner was actually featured as “#34” in a Be On the Look Out (“BOLO”) issued by the FBI.

Court documents claim Wagner had his attorney identify him as the man in the image to law enforcement.

The court documents said an image of a man with distinctive tattoos on his face and wearing a black beanie with white lettering of "TRUMP" was then identified as Tutrow. The image was taken as the person was leaving the Capitol.

Investigators said they talked to a person who knows both Wagner and Tutrow and that person claims the men drove to Washington, D.C. starting around 2 a.m. on Jan. 6. That person said Wagner sent them a message on Facebook that he had been inside the Capitol. That same person then allegedly messaged Tutrow about the Capitol riot. Later that evening, Tutrow allegedly messaged back about "being sick with anxiety following the riot at the U.S. Capitol."

Other Hoosier charged

The FBI said Jon Ryan Schaffer, a heavy metal musician from Columbus, Indiana also turned himself in on Jan. 17.

Investigators say when he traveled from Indiana to Washington on Jan. 6, he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol with a weapon.

Photos shared by the FBI show Schaffer in the middle of the mob, storming the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents say pictures and video show Schaffer was among the rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray", a form of capsaicin pepper spray sold by many outdoors retailers, as part of their efforts to push the officers back inside the Capitol and breach the Capitol Building themselves.

Investigators say Schaffer also verbally attacked the officers.