Columbus native, musician Jon Schaffer arrested for role in Capitol riot

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indiana native and Iced Earth guitarist Jon Ryan Schaffer has been arrested for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.

The musician from Columbus, Indiana, turned himself in to authorities around 3 p.m. Sunday and is in law enforcement custody, an FBI spokesperson told 13News.

After being photographed at the riot, Schaffer was quickly identified as a member of the band Iced Earth.

The FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C.

The FBI says Schaffer is facing six charges, including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray," according to FBI.

Jon Schaffer, Columbus, IN, has been arrested in connection to Jan 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. Schaffer faces 6 charges including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray."

In the days following the riot, Iced Earth bassist Luke Appleton posted a message from the band on social media condemning the riot and the violence.