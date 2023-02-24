Good News: Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show

Dave Calabro made his way to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this week, visiting with folks looking forward to enjoying some outdoor activities.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show is underway and outdoor fun is no doubt on the minds of many. 13Sports director Dave Calabro stopped by this week and asked several of them to share their positive, uplifting stories.

One guest said it's all about the show.

"The Boat, Sport & Travel Show is in town, that's good news to me," he said. "How everybody really gets together, with everything going on in the world right now, with the pandemic and everything else. So, you know, everybody come here and have a good time."

Dave also spoke with a man who told us he was looking forward to a new routine.

"Good news for me is I retired at 64, so pretty excited, that's why I'm here, because I'm going to be doing more fishing," he said.

Dave was flattered by one visitor's suggestion that he looked younger in person than on the screen.

"And on TV, it seems like you have more hair, as well," the man said.

"Am I skinnier," Dave asked?

"Yeah, you are skinnier. I think you're taller, too," he replied.

"See, I like this guy," Dave said.

The Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show continues through Feb. 26. You'll find schedules and ticket information here.