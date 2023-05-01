Tell Us Your Good News: Dave visits the Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Dave Calabro found good news during a recent visit to the Children's Museum.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Calabro took his weekly search for some good news to one of the happiest places in Indianapolis - The Children's Museum.

"I had my family all together yesterday," said Sheila as children danced in the background. "My heart is full."

For the kids, good news meant another week away from school.

"I'm still on winter break and I don't go to school until Jan. 9," said one excited young girl, who said her favorite part of the museum is the carousel.