Tell Us Your Good News: Dave visits Triple XXX in West Lafayette

Dave Calabro's search for good news visited an Indiana institution just off the Purdue University campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dave Calabro's weekly search for good news traveled north on Interstate 65 this week, visiting with patrons at the popular Triple XXX Family Restaurant in West Lafayette.

Among the diners sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in the restaurant, Dave found a lifelong Purdue fan who tried to lead the lunch crowd in a "Boiler Up!" chant, a woman marking her dog's 11th birthday and a man who was brave enough to wear red in the shadows of Purdue.

"That's bold, isn't it?" he laughed.

Another woman said her good news was just being "above ground."

"We're all still here," she said. "There's so many things to be thankful for in this life."

Dave didn't leave without grabbing a bite to eat for himself, taking on the signature Duane Purvis All-American burger - a quarter-pound burger topped with peanut butter.

"It's really good," he said in approval.