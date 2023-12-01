Tell Us Your Good News: Dave visits The Lemon Drop in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Dave Calabro brought his search for good news to an Anderson institution this week.
Dave visited The Lemon Drop, which has been serving food for generations. The restaurant has served notable guests from Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
During his visit, Dave met customers of all ages, from a man who first visited the diner in 1957 to a young girl getting ready to celebrate her birthday.
