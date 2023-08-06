Good News: 57th Annual Strawberry Festival

The Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral baked more than 15,000 shortcakes for the event and Dave Calabro wasted no time digging in.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a beautiful day on Monument Circle Thursday for the 57th annual Strawberry Festival and a great day for Dave Calabro to hear some good news.

The Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral baked more than 15,000 shortcakes for the event and Dave wasted no time digging in.

"Like I said, calories don't count when you're doing it for charity," said Elise Shrock, director of communications for Christ Church Cathedral.

The church donates profits from the festival to dozens of charities each year.

Several volunteers shared the good news about their charities with Dave while he snacked on his strawberry shortcake.

One man was enjoying the festival in the sunshine with his family before heading to the Indianapolis Indians game.

Another man was celebrating a homecoming after moving back to Indianapolis from Chicago.