Tell Us Your Good News: Speedway Main Street

There's no better place to find good news in May than Speedway, Indiana!

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It's the month of May, so there's only one place for Dave Calabro to go in search of your good news!

Dave hit Main Street in Speedway to find people out and about just one week before the Indianapolis Motor Speedway roars to life before the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

He met a Breanna, who is excited for track activity next week, four sisters who were enjoying the weather and Jim, who was out and about for the first time in three months after a pair of surgeries.

"It's just a wonderful life in general. It's all good," said another woman. "I love life."