The town of Speedway is buzzing in anticipation of a month of racing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It's the month of May and the people on Speedway's Main Street are ready for racing!

Dave Calabro was back in the center of the racing world this week in his search for good news.

People decked head-to-toe in black and white checkers were enjoying sunny day when they stopped to chat with Dave about the excitement that fills the town every May.