Good News: Mississippi Belle

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro recently visited the Mississippi Belle restaurant at 2170 E. 54th St., asking folks to share the positive things going on in their lives.

Dave met Keisha, a longtime employee of the business.

"Twenty-four years," she said. "I've got a lot of regulars."

Keisha said her good news is that they're celebrating a new arrival in their family, their 22nd grandchild.

"Yeah, I had a new grandbaby yesterday," she said, a girl named Gabriella.

Dave asked if he could help with babysitting duty.

"They're gonna give you a run for your money, that's for sure," Keisha said, smiling.

We also ran into a customer wearing an Indianapolis Colts logo jacket.

"I like the new coach, and I think he's gonna be successful," he told Dave.