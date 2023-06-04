Good News: Mississippi Belle

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro recently visited the Mississippi Belle restaurant at 2170 E. 54th St., asking folks to share the positive things going on in their lives.
Dave met Keisha, a longtime employee of the business.
"Twenty-four years," she said. "I've got a lot of regulars."
Keisha said her good news is that they're celebrating a new arrival in their family, their 22nd grandchild.
"Yeah, I had a new grandbaby yesterday," she said, a girl named Gabriella.
Dave asked if he could help with babysitting duty.
"They're gonna give you a run for your money, that's for sure," Keisha said, smiling.
We also ran into a customer wearing an Indianapolis Colts logo jacket.
"I like the new coach, and I think he's gonna be successful," he told Dave.
