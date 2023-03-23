Good News: Shapiro's Delicatessen

Dave visited a downtown favorite this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — We visited an Indianapolis favorite this week in our ongoing effort to share your positive and uplifting stories.

13Sports director Dave Calabro stopped by Shapiro's Delicatessen, 808 S. Meridian St., a family-owned and operated business for more than 115 years.

People often recognize Dave when he is out and about, but one person he ran into today was more than just a passing acquaintance.

"I was an English teacher at Ben Davis High School, a junior class sponsor, and you were junior class president," he told Dave.

"This is gonna go bad," Dave told the camera. "This is one of my old English teachers."

"I'm pretty proud to see people like you have success," the teacher said. "Glad I taught there, glad my kids went there. Glad I met you there."

"Oh my lord, look at that," Dave exclaimed when a Shapiro's staffer put a giant sandwich in front of him.

"Grab it and go," the employee said. "Corned beef, pastrami, I put some brown mustard, swiss cheese on our lovely rye bread."

Dave asked what he liked about working at the delicatessen.

"I like people," he said. "You can make people's day with food. Like a bad day, good food."