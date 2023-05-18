Good News: IndyCar drivers at IMS

Three IndyCar drivers and two of the women who help the IMS media center run smoothly shared their good news with Dave Calabro.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — You'll find Dave Calabro at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during most of the month of May, so what better place to go looking for people to share their good news?

Dave set up shop on the fourth floor of the media center at IMS, overlooking the front straightaway, where he found plenty of smiling - and familiar! - faces.

That included 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, who has been at the top of the speed charts in the opening days of practice for this year's race, but who also has plenty of good news to share from off the ice.

"I got married a couple weeks ago, that's very good news!" Ericsson said.

"Indianapolis. May. Speedway," said Colleen, who works the front desk in the media center.

"It's sunny. Amazing weather in Indy," said Alex Palou, whose father is in Indianapolis to spend the month of May with him.

Palou is looking to win his first Indianapolis 500 and finish off an "Indy double" after winning last weekend's GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course.

Pato O'Ward, who finished second in last year's race, was also spending time with family when he's not on track.

"I just had my birthday. I had great time with my loved ones. Enjoyed the time with my family," he said.

And what might be a bit of good news for those wondering about Pato's relationship status, "I'm single," he said.