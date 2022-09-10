Firefighters rescue 19-year-old driver from car in west side retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 19-year-old driver after his car went down an embankment and into a west Indianapolis retention pond Sunday morning.
Firefighters were told there were multiple people in the car when it crashed near 34th Street and Lafayette Road, just after 5 a.m.
When they arrived, the car was overturned in the pond. All of the windows and doors were intact.
The Indianapolis Fire Department said firefighters made an "aggressive rescue" of the driver.
Six firefighters got into the mucky, waist-deep water and opened one of the doors. The driver reached out to them and they pulled him out, then carried him up the embankment to awaiting medics.
At the same time, other firefighters were searching for other occupants. One firefighter said they felt a car seat — which made them think there could be a child inside.
While with the medics, the driver said there were four other people in the car.
Based on that information, divers went into the water and searched, but they didn't find any other occupants.
When the driver's mother arrived on scene, IFD said, the driver recanted his story and admitted he was the only person in the vehicle. He was released to the custody of his mother.
What other people are reading:
- IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house
- Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off field on backboard during game at IU
- 3 people banned for 1 year from Greenwood Park Mall for carrying guns
- ISP: Man put spray foam insulation in the tailpipe judge's truck
- Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America