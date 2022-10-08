3 people banned for 1 year from Greenwood Park Mall for carrying guns

The people were lawfully carrying and, Greenwood police said, "at no time did the individuals display a weapon and no threats were made."

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Three people have been banned for one year from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were caught carrying guns inside the mall.

The incident happened in the mall's food court. Police said all three people were carrying guns. One of the people was wearing a backpack and he had a high-capacity magazine in it with a gun.

While they were standing in line to order food, the magazine fell and hit the floor. When the magazine hit the floor, bullets fell out.

This caused some chaos, police said. A woman who saw what happened, kicked the magazine across the floor and the man who dropped the magazine scrambled to grab it, police said.

The man then ran to the women's bathroom and shoved it into his backpack.

Police were called to the scene. They interviewed all three people, none of which were prior felons.

The Greenwood Police Department said all three people were lawfully carrying under Indiana State Law and "at no time did the individuals display a weapon and no threats were made."

However, Simon Property Group specifies in its Code of Conduct that weapons are prohibited at the mall.

Police said the Greenwood Park Mall has issued a one-year ban to the individuals involved. Initially, police said it was a lifetime ban. However, Simon Property Group clarified by telling police it was a one-year ban.