Person found dead on Indy's near northeast side, homicide investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive, at around 6 p.m.

IMPD officers arrived to find a person who medics pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said medics observed "undisclosed trauma" to the person who died.

Homicide detectives have been called to investigate.

13News has crews responding to the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.